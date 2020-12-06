Jacksonville police looking for missing 1-year-old girl and her mother

Police say they may have last been seen in the Southside area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 1-year-old girl and her 17-year-old mother.

Police say Heidy Sales-Ramirez, 17, and her daughter, Ivane Sales-Ramirez, 1, were last seen possibly in the Southside area with a man by the name of Alex Morales-Jimenez, 20.

Sales-Ramirez is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

JSO says in the late evening hours on Thursday, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 2000 block of Dancer Drive to the report of the missing juvenile and her daughter.

Family members advised the two left the residence at some point during the night on Monday. Since leaving, family members have spoken to the victim on several occasions. The victim told the family that she was coming home but has failed to do so at this point, which is out of character.

Though early in this investigation, investigators believe the victim and her daughter may be with a known acquaintance, Alex Morales-Jimenez. Alex is believed to reside on the City’s Southside, and was last known to drive a silver 2006 Isuzu Ascender SUV displaying Florida Tag “ID2 9TY”.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the victims, JSO is asking for the community’s assistance in locating them to ascertain their safety.