Jacksonville police looking for man believed to be involved in forgery, fraud incident

JSO says efforts to identify the suspect have not been successful, and it's seeking the assistance of the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who they say withdrew funds using somebody else's credit card.

Police say on Feb. 21, officers responded to an incident involving forgery and fraud in the 300 block of Monument Road.

Police say the man pictured below used a victim’s identity and withdrew funds against the victim’s account.

If you know who the pictured suspect is, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.