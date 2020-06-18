Jacksonville police looking for 91-year-old man with memory loss

He is known to wear reading glasses and a hearing aid. Police say he may walk with a slight limp.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 91-year-old man who is showing signs of memory loss.

Police say Ernest Jameson, 91, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 2000 Carl Road in the Moncrief area.

He's described as being 5 feet and 9 inches tall, with brown eyes and balding.

He is known to wear reading glasses and a hearing aid. Police say he may walk with a slight limp.