Jacksonville police locate missing woman with autism after overnight search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searched overnight for a missing and endangered adult. Thankfully, Selina Hampton was located safely early on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of The Woods Drive East, which is near Hodges and Atlantic Boulevard, around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The 23-year-old, who has autism, had been last seen riding her scooter around in front of the home around 8:30 p.m..

Police released a statement saying Hampton had been located safely around 5:30 a.m..

JSO was scheduled to hold a media briefing about the search but canceled it.