Jacksonville police looking for answers after possible kidnapping on the Westside

The woman was wearing a yellow shirt, had on a backpack and is believed to be around 25 years old.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after what has been described by witnesses as a possible kidnapping involving a woman on the Westside.

JSO says on August 10, just after 7 p.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of 103rd Street in reference to a woman reportedly being forced into a vehicle.

The woman, pictured below, was originally seen riding in a vehicle in the area.

Police say, at some point, she got out of the vehicle and walked away. A short time later, the vehicle approached her again and a man reportedly grabbed her, and forced her back into the car.

The possible victim was wearing a yellow shirt and had on a backpack and is believed to be 20 to 30 years old.

The possible suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and was driving what appears to be an early 2000’s Buick Lacrosse, red or maroon in color. The car had dark tinted windows and chrome wheels with low profile tires.

JSO says police are attempting to identify the pictured individuals in an effort to ascertain their safety.

Anyone having any information about this incident or the individuals involved is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500 or 911.