Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death in Baymeadows area

This is a developing story and police are expected to give more details at 12:40 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an undetermined death in the Baymeadows area Monday.

According to police, someone in the area noticed an adult man laying on the ground outside a hotel room in the 8200 block of Dix Ellis Trail. When JSO arrived they discovered the man was dead.

Police say there is very little information known at this time but there are indicators of foul play.

Police are doing a canvas of the area and are working to learn more about this incident.