Jacksonville police investigating hit and run, pedestrian struck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a hit and run crash that occurred in the 1200 block of 8th Street, according to news release.

Investigative efforts revealed the pictured Silver SUV struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the street.

The Silver SUV sustained passenger side front end damage as a direct result of the crash, the driver did not stop to render aid to the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was last seen travelling North on the ramp to I-95 from 8th Street.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating this vehicle and identifying the driver. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.