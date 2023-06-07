x
Jacksonville police investigate 'suspicious incident' in Southpoint area

JSO received a report of a woman screaming for help around 3:00 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Lenoir Avenue, close to Phillips Highway.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for information about a "suspicious incident", early on Wednesday morning in the Southpoint area. 

Officers responded to an incident near the 4600 block of South Lenoir Avenue, close to Phillips Highway. JSO received a report of a woman screaming for help around 3:00 a.m., before a black vehicle left the area. 

Investigators are working to gather more information related to the call as well as identify and locate any potential victims. 

If you have any information about the incident or the car, please call JSO a 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).

