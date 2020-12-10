Jacksonville police investigate deadly stabbing in Atlantic Beach

Police were called to Redfin Drive at 5:15 a.m. for a person with trauma. Police found an adult victim inside the home with apparent stab wounds.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in Atlantic Beach Monday morning.

JSO says Atlantic Beach Police were dispatched to a home at 700 Redfin Drive at 5:15 a.m. for a person with trauma. Police found an adult victim inside the home with apparent stab wounds.

The victim died, police say. JSO's homicide unit and crime scene unit responded.

Police say they do suspect foul play was involved in the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.