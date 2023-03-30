Police: Man dies after shooting in Sherwood Forest area

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue confirmed that one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has died after a shooting in the Sherwood Forest area on Thursday morning, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9000 block of Castle Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officials found a man with at least one gunshot wound at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital where he died, according to JSO. One of his neighbors told First Coast News the victim was in his 30's.

This is an active investigation. The suspect is unknown at this time, police said.