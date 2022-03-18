Jacksonville police find live artillery from World War II in the St. Nicholas area

When asked about what specifically was found, police were unable to give further details.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police were in for a surprise after they located a live piece of artillery from World War II in the St. Nicholas area Thursday night.

Just before midnight, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say they were dispatched to the area of 3600 Beach Boulevard in reference to a possible explosive device.

When officers arrived, they say they located what appeared to be a hazardous device. JSO says the hazardous devices team responded to the scene, where they located a live piece of artillery from World War II.

Police said the piece of ordinance was recovered by the hazardous devices unit and removed for later destruction.

