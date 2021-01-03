Jacksonville police confirm Louis Nix's death days after body pulled from pond

Two days after Louis Nix III's mother confirmed his death, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office identified him as the victim pulled from a pond Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two days after the mother of Jacksonville football star Louis Nix III confirmed his body was found in his car on the Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified Nix as the victim.

JSO said patrol officers responded to the area of 131 Broxton Bay Dr. in reference to an undetermined death Saturday. The JSO Homicide Unit, Traffic Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct their respective investigations, JSO said in a news release Monday.

"The deceased individual has been identified as Louis Nix," the release says. "The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances of Mr. Nix's death."

The release says police responded to 1700 42nd St. West for a missing person report Wednesday regarding 29-year-old Nix's disappearance. JSO issued an advisory Saturday saying police were attempting to find Nix to make sure he was safe.

The car police pulled from the retention pond near Nix's apartment Saturday evening matched his vehicle's description. JSO announced Nix had been found, but did not go into detail at that time.

The former Notre Dame defensive tackle and Raines High School football player was the victim of an armed robbery that ended with him being shot back in December.

Friends and family members describe Nix as a fun-loving teddy bear. While they are not sure what led to his death, they tell First Coast News they want to keep Nix's legacy at the top of everyone's mind as they grieve.