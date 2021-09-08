No arrests in deadly hit-and-run case, Jacksonville police asking for help

JSO says on Aug. 8, patrol officers responded to the area of 2100 University Boulevard South near Bartram Road in reference to a hit-and-run investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in reference to a hit-and-run investigation.

The victim, a pedestrian, was in the process of crossing the road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, police say. JSO says the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone who has any information in regard to this incident or the possible vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email police at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.