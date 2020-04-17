JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help finding a woman with dementia who was reported missing in the Moncrief area.

JSO said 58-year-old Mildred Fredrickson walked away from her residential facility without anyone knowing. Police said they were called to the 4400 block of Moncrief Road West just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fredrickson is prescribed several medications and has been diagnosed with dementia requiring 24-hour care, according to care givers at the facility. They told police they believe she walked away around noon Thursday.

Fredrickson is white, around 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a pink dress.

Anyone who has seen Fredrickson or who knows her whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.