Jacksonville police working to reconnect child with family, was seen 'walking alone' on Jacksonville's Westside
JSO says an officer saw the girl walking alone in the 6800 block of Normandy Boulevard at an unknown time and unknown date.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Jacksonville police are asking for the community's help in reconnecting the girl with family members.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help Saturday in reconnecting a 'found' child with their family members.
JSO says an officer saw the girl walking alone in the 6800 block of Normandy Boulevard at an unknown time and unknown date. Police say she "has not been able to assist us with an identification at this point," as the girl's age is also unknown.
Anyone with information relating to the child's identification or potential family members, is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.
Found Child - Please Share
An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has located the pictured child walking...