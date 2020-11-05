JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Only 1 out of 10 positive COVID-19 patients seeking treatment are under the age of 24 and none of them have died because of the virus, that’s according to an analysis of Florida Health’s latest data.

Although, a new mysterious illness, believed to be related to coronavirus, is the reason for a handful of small children's deaths in the United States.

“We used to think kids were getting off pretty easily, but now we’re finding this inflammatory condition, which is just like Kawasaki disease in children,” said long-time Jacksonville pediatrician Randy Thornton.

Thornton said Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome affects the skin, eyes, blood vessels and the heart. It can also leave children seriously ill with fever and rashes.

Dr. Thornton explained there is still a lot that medical experts need to learn about COVID-19 and the new inflammatory syndrome in kids, but that this could be a sign that many more Northeast Florida children have likely contracted the coronavirus than the state health data shows.

“Kids could be superspreaders -- that’s why we take precautions in our office the best we can," he said. "But we still get anxious with children because you’re never sure -- they could have the illness and just show no symptoms.”

Which is hard for Jacksonville’s David Barbre to hear.

He has two young grandchildren, Josie and Charles, who Barbre usually visits often in the Northeast.

“I’m been getting kind of anxious seeing Virginia re-open. I want to go up and see my grandkids and daughter,” Barbre said.

Barbre and his daughter’s family have practiced social distancing, but Dr. Thornton said a visit right now could still be a risk. He also said, like Kawasaki disease, the most important symptom to be on the lookout for in terms of this new syndrome is fever.

Dr. Thornton encourages First Coast parents to go see a doctor if their child has had a fever for more than five days.

