Jacksonville pastors hold news conference against continued police brutality towards African Americans

One pastor said though many officers think they are above the law, “there are some good police officers out there but we’re saying enough is enough."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A group of Jacksonville pastors held a news conference Tuesday in front of the Duval County Courthouse in response to the ongoing protests across the country and here in Jacksonville.

Three pastors from Jacksonville are saying they are tired of the continued police brutality towards African Americans.

The pastors specifically spoke about the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's treatment of African Americans.

Pastor Michael Jackson acknowledged that it’s not every officer acting aggressively towards the city's African American community, rather many officers that believe they are above the law.

“There are some good police officers out there, but we’re saying enough is enough," said Pastor Jackson, adding officers shouldn't, "hide behind the blue shield. Those bad cops have to be held accountable, they are making the whole Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office look bad.”

Pastor Jackson went on to say the community has to come together to resolve what is going on. That it needs to be faced in order to be fixed.

Reverend Anthony Beeks said they are not going to stand for the racist practices anymore.