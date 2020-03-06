Watch Live: Jacksonville pastor arrested during weekend protests to speak at 1 p.m.

Pastor Delanie Smith was arrested on Sunday, May 31 while attending the protests in Downtown Jacksonville.

A local pastor is speaking out Wednesday regarding her arrest during the weekend's protests downtown.

Pastor Delanie Smith was arrested on Sunday, May 31 while attending the protests in Downtown Jacksonville. Another pastor said Smith was at the protests to encourage attendees to not destroy property but to protest within their rights while respecting law enforcement.

Smith posted a video of the incident to her Facebook page. The hour-long video shows Smith praying with protesters and telling them to stay on the sidewalk to remain in compliance with law enforcement. Smith is detained in the last five minutes of the video, which can be viewed here.