A half-century after Jacksonville took a historic turn toward consolidated government, the city’s Charter Revision Commission decided Friday to seek ways to deliver on “unfulfilled promises” for struggling neighborhoods left behind in the city’s overall growth since 1968.

In the same way the Downtown Investment Authority puts organizational muscle and money behind downtown revitalization, a possible “urban core investment authority” would bring daily attention to areas that fall within what used to be the city of Jacksonville before consolidation.

“We’ve talked about the unfulfilled promises from consolidation, and that historically has been an area that’s felt that and shown that,” Charter Revision Commission Chairman Lindsey Brock said after the commission met to narrow its priorities.

The city creates a commission every 10 years to recommend changes to the City Charter, the foundational document for city government.

Prior to consolidation of city and county government in 1968, the city limits of Jacksonville covered a much smaller area. Its mix of neighborhoods ranged from well-off places such as San Marco and Riverside to economically distressed neighborhoods in northwest Jacksonville with high rates of poverty and unemployment.

Brock said one of the first questions will be where to draw the boundaries for an urban core investment authority.

“What are the areas that will be our focus?” he said. “With that, then develop the structure. The model that was discussed is the Downtown Investment Authority. Can we create a structure like it that puts emphasis and resources into that area of the community?”

The Charter Revision Commission will make its recommendations by the end of March to the City Council and to state lawmakers in the Duval Legislative Delegation.

The commission has been meeting for months to get feedback from various officials. The commission had a town hall last week for public comments.

On Friday, commission members voted on their priorities and narrowed the focus for what they’ll examine in three sub-committees.

The possible urban investment authority will be before one of the committees.

A second committee will look at a way to put requirements in the City Charter for citywide strategic planning so there’s a guiding vision arching over changes in city elected leadership.

Brock said the Charter Review Commission won’t try to create that strategic plan. He said the question will be how the City Charter can set up a structure that will “direct all the areas of the government into an overall strategic plan that moves the city forward.”

A third committee will consider City Charter changes that would smooth out the disruption that comes when City Hall’s elected leadership changes.

“Is there a way to prevent, for lack of a better phrase, a ‘brain drain’ on the City Council so we have consistency of people who know the process and the priorities,” Brock said.

Some proposals before the committee include having nonpartisan elections, changing the election calendar so newly elected council members get more time to settle in before voting on the next year’s budget, and extending the number of years for council service before term limits kick in.

Another proposal would be to make the office of City Council president an elected position with a four-year term. Currently, the council selects a new president annually.

Charter Revision Commission members decided against creating a fourth committee that would focus solely on the Office of General Counsel, which is the legal department that gives advice and renders binding legal opinions.

The Office of General Counsel has come in for criticism over the years as being skewed toward the mayor’s office since the mayor appoints the city’s top attorney.

The Duval County School Board contends in a lawsuit that General Counsel Jason Gabriel incorrectly interpreted state law by saying City Council can reject the School Board’s request for a half-cent sales tax referendum for school construction and renovation.

Gabriel has countered that the City Charter does not give the School Board the option of hiring its own attorneys to challenge binding legal opinions by the General Counsel.

Charter Revision Commission member Frank Denton said “some of the dysfunction in local government that we’ve seen recently has been because of the way the General Counsel’s office is structured. I think it’s a key issue that we need to take a very close look at.”

Brock said even though there won’t be a committee solely focused on the general counsel, commission members still can bring it up for discussion and possible recommendations.

The commission likewise did not make a committee for considering changes to the Duval County School Board. Some potential topics for discussion would be having School Board members elected in city-wide votes and changing from a board-appointed superintendent to voters electing the superintendent.

The Duval Legislative Delegation will vote next Friday on state Rep. Jason Fischer’s bill that would schedule a November 2020 referendum on whether voters want to change the system so superintendents are elected.

Brock said he thinks the Charter Revision Commission should avoid School Board issues “because those are decisions being made by elected officials, and we’re an appointed board.”

