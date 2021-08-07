VIDEO: Man shelters under Jacksonville overpass as dashcam video captures reported tornado

Mike Gardner says his dashcam video captured a tornado passing through the Bowden area as he took refuge underneath an overpass.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dramatic scene was captured on video in Jacksonville Wednesday showing a reported tornado passing through the Bowden area as one man sheltered under an overpass.

Mike Gardner says his dashcam video captured a tornado passing through the Bowden area as he took refuge underneath the overpass at Interstate 95 near the University Boulevard exit around 4:45 p.m.

"I saw debris flying in a circle over to west of I-95," he explains. "I took the University exit and sheltered under the viaduct on Bowden road. The car is facing west when the tornado passed by."

*Story continues below

Tropical Storm Elsa brought widespread damage to Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday morning, a storm survey team in Duval County preliminarily assigned an EF-1 rating to the tornado that moved across Philips Highway just west of I-95 Wednesday afternoon. That means the tornado's winds were between 86 and 110 miles per hour.