EVAC, which originated at Riverside High, had its t-shirt line featured in Oscars swag bags.

The group is known to challenge the representation of young Black men by re-imagining hope.

EVAC has been to the White House, Harvard and now the group is in L.A. being recognized by Oscar nominees.

The latest NFT work has put EVAC on the map in the metaverse. Organizer Amy Donofrio says she couldn't be more proud.

"EVAC's NFT 'DreamCrazyJITS' is being displayed in an exhibit across the meta in West Hollywood," said Donofrio.