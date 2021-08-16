Jacksonville organization collecting supplies, canned food for Haiti

As of Monday night, more than 1,400 people are dead with another 5,700 people injured. Countless others are homeless.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The total devastation of this past weekend's earthquake in Haiti is difficult to measure.

As of Monday night, more than 1,400 people are dead with another 5,700 people injured. Countless others are homeless.

With a storm approaching from the tropics, the Haitian people are strengthened by their resolve.

"The Haitian people continue to rise above these challenging times," said Imara Canady of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF).

Still, there is a need for help.

The AHF is collecting goods to be donated to the people of Haiti, including toiletries, first aid supplies and canned food. The foundation will take all the supplies to Haiti this week.

People hoping to make donations can drop them off at the AHF Art Museum or at the DePaul Building between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"Let's do what we do best and come together as one community and help our brothers and sisters in Haiti," Canady said. "We must arise to be of service and to support in ways we never thought we could."