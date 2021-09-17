Jacksonville sheriff's officer shoots, injures dog as it charged at him, bit him

The officer was serving an eviction notice when Chevy, a three-year-old dog, ran out of the back door.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A beloved three-year-old family dog is recovering after being shot in the head by a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer while serving an eviction notice in July.

First Coast News put in a public records request to get about an hour of body camera footage and the police report for this incident.

"If they would've never have come to the back door, this never would have happened," said Richard Martinson, who was home at the time.

Body camera footage shows two officers walking around the home announcing they were with JSO and there for an eviction. This lasted for almost two minutes, and during that time, dogs could be heard barking inside the home. Richard Martinson said he didn't hear the officers.

The video shows Richard Martinson opening the back door and then the dog Chevy running towards the officer.

"As soon as I saw it was an officer, I started screaming for Chevy. 'Stop! shoot! Don't shoot,'" Richard Martinson said.

Richard Martinson said his friends normally come to the back door, where there's no windows, so that's why he didn't restrain Chevy.

"I automatically thought it was a buddy of mine," Richard Martinson said.

Richard's son, Bryce Martinson, owns Chevy and said the dog has never bitten anyone before.

"He was running out there wanting to play with the officer," Bryce Martinson said. "He was wanting to met him and say, 'Hey, do you have a ball?' I take him with me out fishing, where he's around a lot of people and kids. He gets along with everyone."

First Coast News crime and safety expert Mark Baughman has 35 years experience in law enforcement and watched the body camera video.

"No one likes discharging their weapon if they have to, but in this case, I think it was warranted," Baughman said. "The dog did attack and come at him."

The police report obtained by First Coast News indicated the officer got two puncture wounds on his leg, but that officer is captured numerous times on body camera footage saying he didn't see a cut.

JSO spokesman Christian Hancock sent First Coast News this statement about the discrepancy: "Following the incident, the involved officer responded to a local medical facility to be treated for injuries sustained as a result of the dog bite."

Richard Martinson wishes the officer didn't shoot Chevy and used another method to subdue him.

"There's tasers. There's mace. You could kick him. He's 55 pounds," Richard Martinson said.

"I think he could not get to a taser," Baughman said. "He's reaching across if he's right handed. Anywhere else in that belt where that pepper gas was, I don't think he could get to that as well."

Bryce Martinson is stuck with a $3,500 emergency vet bill. He's getting a lawyer to sue JSO and will claim excessive force, he said.

"I made a claim with the city. They contacted me back after about three to four weeks after and told me they weren't going to pay the claim and that the officer was going to be coming after me for the dog bite," Bryce Martinson.

"The determination of whether expenses are paid as a result of a lawful action by JSO is made by the City of Jacksonville’s Risk Management Department. In this case, they have decided not to cover expenses following the incident. You would need to reach out to them for further clarification as to why the claim was denied," JSO spokesman Christian Hancock said in a statement.

Bryce Martinson expects to pay around $2,000 for a CT scan plus the cost for a possible surgery since the bullet is still in Chevy's head. He said Chevy is not the same dog and is a lot more fearful of people. Chevy has a large scar on his face and issues drinking water, he said.