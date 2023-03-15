Former Jacksonville officer pleads 'no contest' to domestic battery

Deke Allen Brucker plead no contest to two misdemeanor charges of domestic battery as well as a felony charge of tampering with a witness.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office plead no contest to multiple charges, including domestic battery, on March 9.

Brucker was given 75 days time served plus 90 more days in a program. Once out, he will be on probation for 48 months.

The former JSO officer reportedly beat a woman with a no-contact order against him, police said.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says the victim reported being punched and strangled by the man.

She fought him off and ran onto the second-floor balcony, yelling for help. The man broke down the door leading to the balcony, and the woman jumped from the balcony into the bushes below to escape him, police said.

According to the police, the man followed the woman and began to drag her across the street. A witness saw the incident and yelled at the man to release the woman, which he did.

The witness helped the woman call 911, the report says.

Police say the man was identified as Deke Allen Brucker.

Brucker allegedly tried to flee, but police made phone contact with him, they could hear him yelling into the phone nearby. He was then arrested on charges of violating a no contact order and strangulation/domestic violence. Brucker is being held on no bond.

In October, Brucker was arrested in St. Johns County on charges of committing domestic battery by strangulation and tampering with evidence in a third degree felony proceeding.

At the time of the incident, he worked at JSO. He resigned at the time of his arrest, JSO confirmed.