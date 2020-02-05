JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer who was seriously injured in a crash on I-295 near the base of the Dames Point Bridge back in April is finally going home to continue his journey to recovery, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

The organization said Officer Eric Kilis left Brooks Rehabilitation Saturday. He was greeted by friends and colleagues, all wearing masks as a precaution against coronavirus.

Kilis was injured in a crash on April 15 that left one person dead. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the incident involved four cars, three of which were traveling south and one that was traveling north. Police said at some point the car traveling north crossed into the southbound lanes, killing the driver.

The FOP said Kilis was struck head-on and underwent numerous surgeries and rigorous rehabilitation before he was finally able to leave Brooks Rehabilitation.

Fraternal Order of Police