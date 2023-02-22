Jacksonville officer described as 'uncooperative and irate' in DUI arrest report

Christopher Krukowski Lamont reportedly staggered and swayed as he exited the car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report contains new details about a Jacksonville officer who was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend.

Early on Saturday morning, a Jacksonville police officer was pulled over and arrested for driving under the influence. The officer was pulled over by a St. Augustine police officer, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Just before 1:00 a.m., an officer with St. Augustine PD pulled over a car driven by an active police officer with JSO, Christopher Krukowski Lamont. He was pulled over for reportedly speeding on San Marco Avenue, officials said.

After speaking with Lamont, the officer believed the man was driving under the influence. According to the arrest report, the officer who pulled him over said he "could smell a strong and distinct odor of alcoholic beverages" and he "spoke with a slurred and thick tongued speech". Lamont also reportedly staggered and swayed as he exited the car.

When asked to perform sobriety exercises, he did "poorly on all exercises", the arrest report said. He then refused to provide a breathe sample. He was arrested for driving drunk.

Once Lamont was placed in the back of the arresting officer's patrol car, he became "uncooperative and irate". He hit the cage with his fists and removed the handcuffs that were put on him, according to the arrest report.

He was taken to the St. Johns County Detention Center. He was off duty and driving a personal car at the time of his arrest. Lamont has worked for JSO for 3 years.