Jacksonville officer 'cleared' after investigation involving Black woman accused of shoplifting, Tased at Publix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has cleared one of its officers of any wrongdoing after an investigation involving the use of a Taser on a woman accused of shoplifting in Publix.

Tawanda Crowell and her legal team announced Thursday during a news conference that they have filed a lawsuit against the supermarket chain, alleging that an armed police officer, working as Publix security, approached her in the parking lot and accused her of shoplifting.

The situation escalated and Crowell was reportedly shocked with a Taser and knocked to the ground in front of her young goddaughter and nieces.

JSO has since identified the officer as Officer K. Munger. The agency said that after a review of the bodycam footage, the officer was cleared of any wrongdoing

"This incident and actions by the officer were investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit by way of a formal complaint," said The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. "Officer K. Munger’s actions were cleared by way of the body-worn camera video."

The lawsuit alleged that Crowell told the officer that he lacked probable cause to ask for her grocery receipt and did not give it to him for fear he might destroy it.

Attorney Benjamin Crump says that although the arresting officer found the receipt verifying her purchase of the food, she was still arrested and was jailed for 24 hours.