JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's a new but familiar assignment for Mac Corbit. Like many medical workers, the traveling nurse from Jacksonville is on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients and it's taken her to Miami.

"I thought it was a serious virus, but I didn't realize how bad it was," she told First Coast News.

She was laid off recently after her employer stopped doing elective surgeries, but when she heard help was needed in South Florida, the mother of two decided she still had work to do.

Corbit was given an RV by a family in West Palm and they are allowing her to use it for free.

"The older couple that gave me the RV have gone above and beyond," Corbit said. "They even gave me an Easter basket for Easter when I came off my shift. They are so generous."

She is documenting her experiences on her Facebook page with some heartwarming and heartbreaking posts.

She wrote, "Seven patients died yesterday alone. Let that sink in. Hug your families because I miss mine." The emotional, mental and physical tolls weigh heavy with every death.

"You just have to take it day-by-day. Yesterday, last night, we had to take three patients to the morgue," she said.

Other family members are stepping up to care for Corbit's kids so she is able to care for her patients during her 13-week contract, which could be extended.

Jacksonville nurse Mac Corbin is spending the next 12 weeks in Miami helping COVID-19 patients.

Courtesy: Mac Corbit