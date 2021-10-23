Jacksonville nonprofit educates community on domestic violence during awareness month

Between 2019 and 2020 the Quigley House had over a thousand domestic violence-related hotline calls.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Domestic Violence is defined as a pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over someone.

“Domestic violence is not just an issue that affects individual families but it actually impacts our communities on a greater level," said Jennifer Rodriguez, the CEO of the Quigley House.

The Quigley House is a local center that helps and provides resources to domestic violence victims.

Rodriguez says Between 2019 and 2020 the Quigley House had over a thousand domestic violence-related hotline calls and they served over 200 children here on the First Coast.

“To put it in perspective for you, we went from providing 2,500 services a year to almost 13,000 services. There’s a tremendous need after the pandemic," said Rodriguez.

Guardian Ad Litem is an organization with volunteer child advocates who speak on behalf of children who have experienced abuse, abandonment, and neglect.

Samari Franco, volunteer recruiter says they’ve seen an increase in cases due to the mandate of reporting.

“Now that kids are in school then the teachers get involved and they report. Kids are out more and more in the community now. So neighbors are recording things," said Franco.

In the past two months, Franco says their cases bumped up by 200. Currently, they are caring for 1,400 children and that translates into 760 cases.

“If you see something say something. Please be aware that children are going through things and that their behavior may change," said Franco.