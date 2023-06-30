Jacksonville nonprofit looking for help after 12 pigs rescued from pool

"Without rescue these pigs faced an uncertain outcome of going to the auction or being humanely euthanized," said the organization.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dozen pigs need help after they were recently found in a pool with no food, water or shelter, according to EPIC Outreach.

EPIC Outreach, a nonprofit education farm sanctuary in Jacksonville, says funds are needed after the pigs were rescued by local law enforcement after being neglected in a cruelty case.

"Without rescue these pigs faced an uncertain outcome of going to the auction or being humanely euthanized," said the organization.

The 12 pigs will be joining EPIC Outreach on July 5 where they will receive veterinary care like spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and microchips before being transported to other rescues where they will be taken care of.