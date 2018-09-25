JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- Five years ago, a small non-profit began with one mission -- helping veterans transition from military service to a career in the private sector.

"We have a 90 percent success rate of our veterans getting careers, not jobs, after going through our program," said Michele McManamon.

McManamon is the executive director and says they exercise diligence in what they do. Recently, she has applied for five trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The certificates of their trademarks were followed by an invoice for $495 each.

"I think maybe I was in a rush," she said.

What she failed to notice was the return address on the invoices. The invoices were from the U.S. Trademark Compliance office; not related to the federal agency.

"I was a little disturbed by the amount. It was $495 per trademark. I submitted to my bookkeeper and there were no red flags and she paid two of them," said McManamon.

Troubled she consulted a patent attorney and discovered it was a scam.

"I'm sick to my stomach that people would take advantage of a non-profit," she said.

It has become a major problem for the real U.S. Patent and Trademark office. They have launched a campaign to warn consumers to lookout for these type of companies.

The government agency has been bombarded with complaints from consumers who paid fees to these companies. The list is long with companies in the U.S. and as far away as the Czech Republic.

How was the non-profit targeted?

Whenever anyone files with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that information becomes public record.

Meaning anyone can capture that information and create a bogus invoice.

"Would I like to get my $1000 back for ONU? Absolutely, but I don't think that is going to happen," said McManamon.

She has filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission and Attorney General's office. She is sharing her experience to prevent this from happening to another non-profit.

She said they have a graduation of the next class of veterans on Oct. 8 and refuse to let this loss be a damper on that event.

