Jacksonville non-profit, eye center gives 20 free cataract surgeries to those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A First Coast vision center and non-profit organization teamed up Saturday to provide much-needed cataract surgery to nearly two dozen patients completely free of charge.

About 20 people got free cataract surgery at Southpoint Surgery Center and they say for them and their families, this gift is priceless.

"Having cataracts and trying to work really impacts their quality of life," said Dr. Akbar Hasan, with Florida Eye Specialists.

That all changed for those patients. Doctors say the surgery takes less than half an hour.

Cataracts are a clouding of the natural lens on the eye. Surgeons removed the cloudy lens and replaced it with a clear one.

"These are people who are underinsured," Hasan said. "They don't qualify for Medicaid or Medicare. They work. They just can't afford insurance."

The first-ever holiday event is a partnership among the non-profit Vision is Priceless, Florida Eye Specialists and Southpoint Surgery Center.

Dr. Hasan hopes to make this a regular event to assist about 100 people with your help.

"We're just asking the community to support the cause and understand this will have a multiplying effect. What we do to help these people, this in fold will help their quality of life and those around them. It really kind of builds on itself," Hasan said.

You can apply for surgery or donate for future surgeries by clicking here and apply for help here.