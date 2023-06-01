The Taylor Belle Foundation gives back to youth through after school care and summer programs. The foundation awarded two First Coast High School seniors with $500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville couple is on your side giving back to the youth.

Ben and Tierra Ballard are the founders of the Taylor Belle Foundation which was created as they went through medical treatments with their daughter who has Sickle Cell.

The Foundation awarded two graduating seniors with scholarships.

“It means a lot and I usually feel really special,” said Taylor Ballard, parents created foundation.

Taylor Ballard is an elementary school student. She’s spent a lot of time in the hospital which is where her parents came up with the idea to help other families. They say they witnessed people make decisions about health based off of finances.

“Taylor was diagnosed with Sickle Cell at birth and through unfortunate events and being in the hospital seeing other families dealing with youth with special needs and things like that, I took on the task of starting a non profit,” said Benjamin Ballard.

The Taylor Belle Foundation gives back to youth through after school care and various summer programs.

More recently, the foundation awarded two First Coast High School seniors with $500 each for college.

“It’s so profound and why wouldn’t we give back to them because they’re doing something better with their lives and they help us out and they help Taylor out, they help several kids out, they help with homework, with Jaguars games they help with homeless drives,” said Tierra Ballard.