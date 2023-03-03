Jacksonville neighbors want damaged utility pole on dangerous road taken down

After a car wreck more than 2 years ago damaged a utility pole in a neighborhood on the northside of town, neighbors asked First Coast News to help them get answers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How fast is too fast on a residential street in Jacksonville? More than two years after a speeding driver wrecked and caused damage to a utility pole, that damaged utility pole is still there.

After the homeowner who lives near that damaged utility pole couldn’t resolve the problem by himself he emailed First Coast News for help.

The confusing part of this issue is that there’s a perfectly good utility pole just 2 feet from where the damaged pole stands on Trout River Boulevard. First Coast News went digging for answers to find out why the broken pole is still being used.

The speed limit on Trout River Boulevard is listed as 35 miles per hour.



"Oh, they drive like maniacs on Trout River Boulevard,” said resident Lynn Cooks, “on this street, especially this curve here."

That specific curve has been the site of multiple wrecks over the past few years. One of them practically splintered a utility pole. Yet, that damaged pole is still in use more than 2 years after the wreck while a brand new utility pole stands just two feet away from it.

First Coast News presented that information to JEA, who owns the utility pole, but shares them with other companies. In an instance like this, JEA removes their wires from a damaged pole and installs them on a new pole and then cuts the top off of the damaged pole to the point where other wires are located until the company that owns those wires moves them to the new pole.

Part of a statement from JEA about this situation reads: "We can't remove the damaged pole until the joint users relocated their facilities to the new pole. The joint users are notified of the need to relocate."

The joint user in this case is Comcast. After First Coast News reached out to them with the homeowner’s problem, they said their construction team would look into the issue.

As for the curve in the road, there is a sign to warn drivers, but it’s often covered with Spanish moss from a nearby tree.

As for the speeding drivers?

"I don't know what they could do for this curve here because they're usually running 50 [mph] going around this curve," said Cooks, "they need a light, something needs to be done."