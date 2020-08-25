Jacksonville neighborhood faces constant flooding problem due to city sewer clog

It’s a problem for a neighborhood in Holly Oaks that has tried to get the City of Jacksonville to help, but the issue is not fixed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Water with nowhere to go but yards and the street.

“It puddles in the yard, it’s blowing out of the pipes every time it rains,” Greg Clark said.

He’s lived in a Holly Oaks neighborhood for three years and for the last month he’s been documenting a major issue; his yard underwater, with the drain bubbling and unable to catch up during each afternoon storm. Clark explained that just before the flooding started, a public works employee was investigating a water main break nearby.

“He was looking to see if there was sand in the pipes," he said. “There wasn’t much that day but three days later the pipes are all full of sand.”

Clark called the City of Jacksonville. On Aug. 10, a crew arrived to dig a 6-foot deep hole to help with the drainage, but quickly, he says, that too filled with sand and more water.

“Pretty much made a mess of my backyard and haven’t alleviated any of the problems,” Clark said.

Adding to the issue: mosquitoes. Standing water is a breeding ground. Unable to drain what’s in his yards, he said the problem is just getting worse.

The On Your Side Team contacted the City again on Clark’s behalf. A spokesperson sent the following statement after crews went to re-inspect the property:

“Right of Way and Stormwater Maintenance Division employees found that the excavated area had almost entirely been filled. Employees will again excavate and flush the system with the vacuum with the goal to open up what is there; only small equipment can be used to keep from sinking in the marsh.”

Clark said to him the solution needs to account for water draining completely.