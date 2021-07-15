Jacksonville native reacts to report on FBI's handling of Larry Nassar allegations

Jessica Howard, a Hall of Fame gymnast who grew up in Jacksonville, is one of hundreds of women who say Dr. Larry Nassar sexually abused them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jessica Howard, a Hall of Fame gymnast who grew up in Jacksonville, was 15 when she says Dr. Larry Nassar sexually abused her. Now in her 30s, it’s something that continues to haunt her.

“Every single night I have nightmares about all of this,” Howard said.

This week the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) released a scathing 119-page report on the FBI’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by the former USA Gymnastics doctor who is now in prison.

The Inspector General found the FBI seriously mishandled the Nassar case, and during a more than year-long delay in bringing him to justice, upwards of 70 young athletes were allegedly abused by him under the guise of medical treatment.



The report says, “The OIG found that, despite the extraordinarily serious nature of the allegations and the possibility that Nassar’s conduct could be continuing, senior officials in the FBI Indianapolis Field Office failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required, made numerous and fundamental errors when they did respond to them, and violated multiple FBI policies.”

Howard says she is appalled that those in the FBI who dropped the ball have not been indicted.



“This is a massive failure. Failure is a kind word. It would be a failure if they messed up the documentation, you know,” Howard said. “Countless girls are sexually abused because of your negligence and mistakes. I think that goes beyond failure.”



Nassar was arrested in 2016, more than a year after complaints were filed with the FBI. Howard believes had the FBI done its job initially dozens of victims would have never been molested.



“Seventy-plus girls, our numbers, have it closer to 120 with the youngest being eight were new victims that year, and I don’t think we are fully understanding the human cost of all of this,” Howard said. “Every single report just proves me as an athlete, right, what I know is true. But then they prove it with their reports, and then nothing is done. So, the systemic problems are still so inherent in these structures and in these systems.”



She wants those who were in positions to protect young athletes from Nassar and failed to do so to be held accountable.

“I want indictments. I want Congress, potentially the president to appoint a special prosecutor,” Howard said. “This can't just be shuffled off to the side and dealt with later anymore.”