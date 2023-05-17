Jacksonville native awarded Medal of Valor by Biden for deterring possible mass shooting

Sergeant Kendrick Simpo was able to tackle the armed suspect without a single shot being fired.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sergeant Kendrick Simpo was awarded The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden this week, according to The Houston Police Department.

Simpo is a Jacksonville native.

Police say in February last year, while Simpo was working an extra job at the Galleria Mall, he heard a call over the radio saying that a suspect was armed with a rifle.

HPD says Simpo quickly responded and spotted the suspect within a few feet of hundreds of children and their families who were participating in a dance competition.

Simpo was able to tackle the armed suspect without a single shot being fired.

After the suspect was arrested, he was found to have more than 120 rounds of ammunition and a handgun, which could have led to a much different outcome if not for Sergeant Simpo's quick action and exemplary bravery.