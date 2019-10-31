A man from right here on the First Coast is now a World Series champion.

Howard 'Howie' Kendrick hit the game-winning home run in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night, leading the Washington Nationals to win the first title in franchise history.

According to Osdbsports, Kendrick was born in Jacksonville and now serves as the second baseman and outfielder for the Nationals.

Kendrick attended West Nassau High School in Callahan and tried out for several colleges but had no interest until he landed at St. John's River Community College in Palatka where he was named Conference Player of the Year.

Fun Fact: He also once stole a ball from Ben Affleck