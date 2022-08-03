Jacksonville-native JJ Grey ready for live music, the way it was before COVID

"We’re all like bears coming out of hibernation and ready to eat, ready to get down," JJ Grey told First Coast News.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Live music is back in a big way.

The artist that opened up the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in 2021 after the COVID-19 shut down will be back there this weekend.

That’s JJ Grey and Mofro.

"We’re all like bears coming out of hibernation and ready to eat, ready to get down," JJ Grey told First Coast News.

And JJ Grey knows how to get down.

He plays a mean harmonica.

A year after reopening the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Grey has seen a whole lot change.

"I guess through all this, I got another new lease on life," JJ Grey said. "I try to treat every day like it’s New Year's Day."

JJ Grey has toured some this past year, but performances were fewer and smaller.

"Here in Florida, we’re not as locked-down," he noted. "It hasn’t lasted for us as it has for other people, but there’s still a feeling of ‘Done with this,’ ‘Ready to have fun,’ ‘Ready to move on.’"

This weekend, JJ Grey and Mofro will be the headliner of a two-day music and camping festival at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Anastasia State Park.

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre re-opened last winter with spaced-out seating and other COVID-19 protocols. Then in the summer of 2021, it returned to full capacity unless an artist requests special conditions. And bookings came back with a vengeance.

Gabe Pellicer is the General Manager St. Johns County Cultural Events Division and runs the Amphitheatre.

"We have some dates here that we have 20 some artists waiting to play that one date," Pellicer said.

So this weekend, JJ Grey will take to one of his favorite stages again. He says the pandemic did not change what he wrote, but maybe it changed the way he wrote.