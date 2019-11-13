JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville-native Donna Deegan, the founder of The DONNA Foundation, is expected to announce her run for Congress Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

During Andrew Gillum's run for governor back in 2018, Donna Deegan announced she is a democrat and supported Gillum's campaign. She is also related to Tommy Hazouri, a democrat and member of the Jacksonville City Council.

Donna Deegan is a three-time breast cancer survivor who founded The DONNA Foundation to help provide financial assistance and support to those living with breast cancer. The foundation also helps fund breast cancer research.

Donna Deegan is a former news anchor at First Coast News, and her husband Tim Deegan is our chief meteorologist.