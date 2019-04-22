JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One week after the Notre Dame de Paris caught fire, a Jacksonville musician is reflecting on his time playing at the landmark.

In an empty church, the full power of the pipe organ can be felt. Lee Gwozdz has been playing since he was a child.

Even traveling the world to study on the great instruments. Twice he showcased his talents at Notre-Dame de Paris.

“When hold the last chord in Notre-Dame, and you lift your hands, the sound keeps traveling for 10-12 seconds, it’s totally amazing, a heavenly experience,” Gwozdz said.

He watched the coverage of the 800-year-old church burn in shock. Gwozdz said the history lost is only reconciled by the hope in restoring the site. The prized organ still being assessed among ashes, but reports indicate it can be saved.

“The Notre-Dame organ is priceless. It’s where our art began, where the best organ music began,” Gwozdz said.

His sheets of music are well worn from traveling with him overseas, even to Notre-Dame. The arrangement chosen also one with deep ties to Parisian culture.

Gwozdz explains the feel and sound from the organ he plays at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Riverside is as close as you’ll get on the First Coast to the 8,000 pipe behemoth in Paris. But he adds the history of Notre-Dame is impossible to compete with.

“They have pipes that are from the 1300's – this one has all of its history still in place and was living into the 21st century and now it's going to be cleaned-up and hopefully reinstalled to let it live hopefully longer,” he said.

Until then, Gwozdz says he’ll reminisce of the times and tunes of Paris from behind the keys in Jacksonville.