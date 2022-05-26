'The consistency was off:' Jacksonville mother claims people replacing baby formula with flour as shortage continues

Emily Box says she bought Similac Advance off the shelves at Walmart. When she got home she realized one of the cans was filled with flour.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Emily Box has a three-year-old son and a nine-month-old daughter who is still on baby formula.

Recently Box said she was low on formula and knew it was time to stock up. So she went to Walmart on Atlantic Boulevard.

“I went and got five tins of what was left and checked out and got home and I still had like half of a thing left, so I didn’t really open up this new one until this past weekend," said Box.

Box says it was her first time purchasing Similac Advanced baby formula. When she opened one of the cans, she said it had no safety seal, and it didn’t look like formula.

“The consistency was just off, it was sticky where the formula isn’t really sticky. And when I was trying to get a scoop, it was getting everywhere.”

She even mixed the water and the product in a bottle, and something still wasn’t right.

“This is just weird. Then I tasted it with my finger and I was like, this is flour! Like you can immediately tell it was not formula," said Box.

Box says she knows during these times parents don’t have a big selection of baby formula to choose from but it's time they start taking a good look at the formula before purchasing.

“It's harder for people to be so picky about it, especially since they are going to every Walmart in the area, and they finally find one that has anything" said Box. "They’ll probably just throw it in their cart and leave so they can get home to their kids and feed them, so I guess this is just an extra level of precaution people are going to start taking."