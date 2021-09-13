'When is it going to stop?' | Jacksonville mother turned her pain into advocacy to end gun violence

"Please stop taking lives," Jacksonville mother Katina Felton pleaded. "If you might not love them, let somebody love them because they are loved by somebody."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, accused of shooting a 14-year old teenager on Sunday. It was one of three shootings Sunday.

While the teen who was shot is expected to be okay, it does not take away from the fact someone young was in front of a gun. That kind of news does not sit well with Katina Felton.

Felton is a mother with the Southern Women Against Gun Violence. She advocates putting an end to the violence in impacted communities.

Every time there is a report of a shooting in Jacksonville, Felton asks herself "When is it going to stop? Why does it keep happening?" and "What do we have to do to prevent it?"

The latest shooting involved a 14-year-old victim. Authorities believe a fight broke out at the door where the shooting happened. In a couple of weeks, Felton mentioned how her grandson will turn 14 too.

"Should I fear him coming home from, and he being gunned down and you don't know why?" the Jacksonville mother asked aloud.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News they were looking for two suspects, though only 18-year-old Timothy Bosket has been arrested. His faces charges of attempted murder.

Felton knows all too well how gun violence affects families. Her son, Kollin, was shot and killed in 2020.

"My son meant the world to me because he was a kind person," Felton said. "He was not perfect. I'm not going to get on here and try to make be perfect, but he was loved by so many people."

As a member of SWAGV, Felton does not want another family to feel the emotional pain she went through. Felton mentioned how Kollin had a son, but she wished he had an opportunity to be a Father in the child's life.