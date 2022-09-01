Jacksonville mother suing Oakleaf day care for alleged negligence

A mother said her child, who was a year old at the time of the possible incidents, sustained multiple injuries in a span of six months.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kid City USA in Oakleaf is at the center of a lawsuit following claims of negligence.

A mother said her child, who was a year old at the time of the possible incidents, sustained multiple injuries in a span of six months. The parent is also seeking more than $30,000 in damages.

The lawsuit claims the injuries occurred between Dec. 1, 2021, and July 14, 2022.

Sarah Foster, an attorney with Morgan & Morgan, is representing them.

"The mom had gone to the school on each occasion and asked for an explanation for these injuries to her child and eventually said she had enough," Foster said. "This lawsuit isn't just a piece of paper. It's going to be a tool this mom can use to get answers for the questions she's had about why her daughter is being treated the way she was."

The lawsuit alleges the child suffered injuries to her face and head. Foster said her client's child also had unexplained bruises, and it mentioned how one of the injuries to the head was later diagnosed as a concussion.

It also alleges that the child "suffered bodily injury in and about her body and extremities, resulting in pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, permanent and significant scarring, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, and aggravation of previously existing condition."

Records from the Florida Department of Children & Families reportedly showcase how the day care center failed to share an accident/incident forms with a parent.

Documents indicate that Kid City USA in Oakleaf didn't have proof that every employee was trained within 30 days of being hired on safe sleep practices and shaken baby syndrome.

The lawsuit also claims staff members were drinking alcohol while on the job, and that students were not properly supervised and nobody was watching the cameras.

The complaint references a report by the FDC that reportedly says underage employees were put into classrooms with infants and young toddlers with no training and lacked the required certifications.

"On top of that we have indication that Kid City USA has its own standards that it holds its schools and that this school in particular was not meeting those standards," Foster added.

Foster said her law firm has yet to hear from the defendants. Kid City USA has less than 20 days to respond to the filed lawsuit.