Jacksonville, Fla. – A local mother, Joeann Lawrence, 37, is dead after she was hit while riding her bicycle to work Wednesday morning. According to witnesses, Lawrence had just pulled on to 103rd Street in front of her apartment complex when a car struck her.

“Her daughter was standing right there because she was waiting to go to school, and saw her mom get hit, so she’s devastated,” Jonathan Nelson, Lawrence’s brother said. “We both started working at Amazon last year and would ride our bikes there almost every day.”

Nelson said his sister was funny and loved by anyone who knew her.

“She was the type of person that was almost obnoxiously happy, no matter what time of the day it was, she just loved her life,” he said. “We have been inseparable for the past year, and I don’t know what I’m going to do without her.”

Nelson said he recently moved in with his sister and her husband to help them with their autistic son.

“He’s non-verbal and attends a nearby high school, so I moved in to help out her husband, but now I don’t know what we’re going to do because we’ve just lost my sister and an income,” he said. "I just wish drivers would pay more attention and slow down because you're always sharing the roads with people walking or riding their bicycles."

To help the family, a GoFundMe has been created.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash is still under investigation.

