Jacksonville mother searching for missing 14-year-old runaway daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother is searching for her 14-year-old daughter who she says was last seen Thursday on Edgewood Avenue.

Layla Johnson is described as being 5'2", between 125-130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red shirt with black spandex-like shorts, according to her mother.

Johnson's mother told First Coast News that she filed a missing persons report with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office the same day her daughter went missing on June 3. Her mother also says that Layla ran away from home and she's working with a detective at JSO to find her.

Family members went around searching for Johnson Friday near the area of the Lake Park Colonial Apartments on Edgewood Avenue.

Johnson's mother also says she's been in contact with the guidance counselor at Fort Caroline Middle, where the 14-year-old is a student, and organizations including Black and Missing Foundation, Inc. and MAD DADS.