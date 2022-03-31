Jerome Williams faces a felony charge of battery against a person 65 and up. He also faces a charge for resisting arrest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An altercation with a bus driver cost an 18-year-old student his chance to walk in his high school graduation. The student is also facing a felony charge.

Jerome Williams, 18, was getting onto the school bus with a cup of water and he says the bus driver instructed him to get off of the bus with the water.

Williams says as he was exiting the bus, he felt threatened by the bus driver, and he says he threw a cup of water in the bus driver's face.

The bus driver exited the school bus behind Williams and at that moment, a physical altercation took place, according to a video obtained by First Coast News.

A school resource officer intervened and arrested Williams.

Williams faces a felony charge of battery against a person 65 and up. He also faces a charge for resisting arrest.

Williams says he believes his punishments are unfair. His mother, Tia Dozier agrees.

"My son is facing felony charges of assault and battery against a person 65 and older. My son had plans, has plans for his future and that just cannot. It cannot be on his record," she said.

We reached out to the Juvenile Justice Department to see if the charges were steep.

"Throwing a substance on someone or you could hit somebody’s car or hit somebody’s phone in their hand, that’s considered a battery because of what’s known as transferred intent," said Shannon Schott, a lawyer. "Yes, throwing a cup of water on the bus driver is considered a battery, that is the correct charge."

Schott says the State Attorney's office could consider reducing the charges based on Williams' record, but that is to be determined.

First Coast News reached out to Duval County Schools to see what would determine whether a student walks in their graduation.

A spokesperson said, "to provide clarity, enrollment in one of the district’s alternative schools does not in any way stop a student from completing their graduation requirements and becoming a high school graduate. A senior student who commits a Level III or IV infraction does forfeit their right to participate in graduation ceremonies."

Williams says he wants a second chance.

"The situation was very unfair the way the consequences were, and I feel like I should be able to be with my home and graduate where I belong and where my home is," he said.

