This past February, Baker says a family member told her he wasn’t feeling well, and he told her he had smoked marijuana.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman says her family member’s marijuana was laced, which led to a change in behavior from him.

He was supposed to be playing college football out of state, having earned a full ride scholarship, but instead he’s adjusting to a new way of life at home in Jacksonville.

“One bad decision has altered his life,” said Keturiah Baker, concerned family member.

This past February, Baker says a family member told her he wasn’t feeling well, and he told her he had smoked marijuana.

“With his symptoms that he was having like paranoia, hallucination and panic attacks… the hospital said it sounds like the marijuana probably was laced with molly,” said Baker.

Susan Pitman, with Drug Free Duval, says studies show that psychosis can be more prevalent in people who use marijuana.

“They studied the records of 7 million people who had experienced some type of psychosis after using marijuana or cannabis and shockingly, 30% of the cases could have been avoided if these people hadn’t been using cannabis,” said Pitman.

It’s a reality Baker says she wishes her family member considered before his life changed.

Now she wants to help others before it’s too late.

“Try to find someone who you feel comfortable talking to because peer pressure is real,” said Keturiah Baker.