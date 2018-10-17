JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--- Wolfson Children's Hospital has confirmed one case of Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM). The condition affects the spinal cord and gray matter which can weaken the legs and arms. The Jacksonville case joins a growing list of cases across the country.

“I’ve had my breakdown moments, just crying my eyes out and thinking what’s going to happen next if it’s going to be good or bad, but in this situation, it’s hard to even think about it," said Reba Faircloth

Since Sunday, Reba Faircloth and her 3-year-old daughter Aamira have called Wolfson Children's Hospital home.

Reba is in disbelief.

“Thursday, the doctor noticed she really wasn’t using her right arm,” Faircloth said.

She went to the doctor because Aamira was vomiting.

“Friday came around and she started using her left arm/ I’m just like 'OK, you’re just playing around.' I didn’t think anything was serious,” Faircloth said.

Aamira's condition proved to worsen drastically Sunday.

“Sunday came around, and she planted her feet how like a newborn can’t really walk right and fully stable, and she just collapsed," Faircloth said.

Doctors are now evaluating Aamira for AFM.

“The frustrating part is that there isn’t a cause, so we don’t know how to treat it," said Dr. Mobeen Rathore, Chief of Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Rathore says there’s no reason to believe AFM is contagious.

The 23-year-old mother says her daughter can slightly lift her left hand and leg but only wiggle her right toes.

“It’s hard as a mother not to see her as herself, I have to feed her because she can’t feed herself, it’s frustrating,” she said.

The mother’s advice, see a doctor if you suspect anything.

