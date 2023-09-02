Latasha Hobbs speaks out for justice six years after her teenage son, Maurice, was shot and killed in the Southside Estates neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother is calling for justice six years after her teenage son was shot and killed in the Southside Estates neighborhood.

Maurice Hobbs was walking home when his mother says he was gunned down. No arrests have been made in the case.

Maurice’s mother, Latasha Hobbs is on a mission to get her son’s case solved.

“I will continue to fight for Maurice and for my community and the lives of others for the rest of my life,” said Latasha Hobbs.

January marked six years since the up-and-coming artist was shot and killed on Agave Road days after he turned 18.

“There’s no suitable punishment on this earth that anyone could suffer for the murder of my son,” said Hobbs.

His mother has invested in billboards seeking answers in her son’s death.

She’s walked in marches, created memorials and stood beside mothers who have also lost children.

“Tasha is a fighter, and she is not going to give up until she sees justice for her son being murdered,” said Donald Foy, MAD DADS President.

Foy has been walking alongside families like the Hobbs for 20 years.

He says mothers like Latasha are the reason why he and his organization work to solve crimes.

“The pain that I live with every single day it goes beyond any comprehension of the human mind,” said Foy.